Filipino-Italian swimmer Gaia Trimarchi, 7, dies after being stung by a box jellyfish in Caramoan, Camarines Sur

Published 3:50 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines vowed to address safety concerns in its tourist destinations after a 7-year-old Filipino-Italian girl died due to a jellyfish sting in Caramoan, Camarines Sur.

"All our regional directors are likewise currently meeting to discuss ways in further improving engagement with all local government unit (LGU) leaders in tourism sites in creating a safe and secure environment for our visitors," the Department of Tourism said in a statement Friday, August 3.

The DOT said it will extend full assistance to local governments so they can quickly set up safety measures to avoid another tragedy.

"An advisory regarding preventive steps and emergency response has been issued to all stakeholders in the region," said the DOT.

Seven-year-old Gaia Trimarchi died on July 26 after she was stung by a box jellyfish while swimming off the waters in Sabitang Laya Island, one of the stops of a Caramoan island hopping tour, according to a report on ABS-CBN News.

Trimarchi, who is a swimming gold medalist in Italy, was on a vacation with her mother and other relatives.

Trimarchi's mother Manette said there was no first aid applied on her daughter. The boatmen and their tour guides also did not have vinegar, which could have supposedly neutralized the venom.

Mrs Trimarchi also said they weren't warned that there is a deadly jellyfish in the waters.

The 7-year-old Trimarchi was declared dead on arrival at the Caramoan Municipal Hospital. – Rappler.com