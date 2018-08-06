The Presidential cars collectible stamps, a true collector's delight, will be unveiled during History Con 2018 on August 10

Published 9:29 AM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will issue a series of commemorative stamps featuring classic and modern Presidential cars and will unveil these collectibles during the History Con 2018 on August 10.

“In coordination with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), we want all Filipinos to appreciate the historical significance of these presidential cars and in the lives of our former head of state through these wonderful pieces of postage stamps,” Postmaster General Joel Otarra said.

The Presidential wheels commemorative stamps and its official first day cover will be available at the PHLPost Pilipinas Philately booth located at World Trade Center Exhibit Hall, CCP Complex, Buendia, Pasay City.

Take a peek at these true collector's delight.

To be featured in the stamps are classic and modern Presidential wheels starting with the country’s first president, Emilio Aguinaldo’s 1924 Packard Single-6 Touring.

Aguinaldo’s car was made by Packard Motor Company founded by brothers, James and William Packard with their business partner George Lewis Weiss. The American company started building automobiles in 1899. Aguinaldo owned the Packard vehicle during his retirement in Cavite.

The other featured classic vehicles are Commonwealth president Manuel L. Quezon's 1937 Airflow Custom Imperial, model CW limousine; Jose P. Laurel's Packard Custom Super Eight: One Eighty Limousine; Elpidio Quirino's 1953 Chrsyler Crown Imperial Limousine; and Ramon Magsaysay's 1955 Cadillac Series 75-23.

From these era of classic and stylist cars, modern Presidential cars featured on the stamps are Ferdinand E. Marcos's 1980 Lincoln Continental Mark VI Signature Series, Corazon C. Aquino's Mercedes-Benz 500 SEL, Fidel V. Ramos's Mercedes-Benz 500SEL Guard, Joseph Ejercito Estrada's Mercedes-Benz S600 and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's Mercedes-Benz S600 Limousine V140.

PHLPost has printed 8,000 copies of modern and classic presidential cars commemorative stamps in sheetlet form with a denomination of P12 each. For inquiries, call PHLPost 527-01-08 or 527-01-32. – Rappler.com