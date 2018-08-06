Consultative Committee chairman Reynato Puno clarifies to members that he never authorized tapping Mocha Uson for the information drive, says a source

Published 11:20 AM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Many Consultative Committee (Con-Com) members were outraged with the federalism jingle and dance posted by Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.

Con-Com member Father Ranhilio Aquino called the video a “vulgar” and “inappropriate” way of promoting federalism and the proposed constitution to the people.

“It used toilet humor in relation to a very serious document and I really dislike that because the constitution is really something so fundamental to the life of the nation that you cannot deal with it with levity like that,” Aquino told Rappler on Monday, August 6.

“We want people who vote because they understand the draft because they agree with it not because they enjoy the dancing of Uson,” he added.

In a one-hour video, it is another Duterte supporter, Drew Olivar, not Uson herself, who is seen singing "I-pepe" and "i-dede" while dancing and gesturing to his crotch and chest areas. He then yelled "I-pederalismo" at the end of the number.

Aquino said many Con-Com members were “up in arms” and expressed “serious concern” about Uson’s role in the federalism information drive after her video went viral over the weekend.

“Everyone was really angry, especially after that clip came out. The members were up in arms,” he said.

(READ: Pimentel hits Mocha Uson over lewd, 'bullshit' federalism dance)

Con-Com chairman Reynato Puno also issued a statement to members clarifying that he never authorized the inclusion of Uson in the information campaign, according to an informed source.

Aquino said there was “no consultation” with members on Uson’s participation in the information drive.

It was Con-Com spokesman Ding Generoso who first told members of the media of his idea of asking Uson to write about the draft constitution or post about it on her social media platforms.

Last Friday, Generoso and Uson discussed her role in the information campaign. Generoso said the assistant secretary would be given an orientation about the draft constitution and would likely interview experts on the matter. – Rappler.com