Published 11:31 AM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Senators on Monday, August 6, denounced Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson for her video on federalism and demanded an explanation from the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

In a one-hour video posted on Thursday, August 2, on Uson's Facebook page of more than 5 million followers, Drew Olivar, her co-host in the "Good News Game Show," was seen singing "I-pepe" and "I-dede" while dancing and gesturing to his crotch and chest areas. He then yelled "I-pederalismo" at the end of the number.

"Pepe" and "dede" are colloquial words for vagina and breasts, respectively.

Uson defended the video, saying she and her co-host meant no malice.

She was tapped by the Consultative Committee to help in the campaign for federalism. But now its members are also up in arms over the video. (READ: Consultative Committee up in arms over Mocha Uson federalism video)

Below are reactions from some senators – ranging from the sarcastic to the furious:

Senate President Vicente Sotto III: You can just brush it aside. I think we just brush it aside. It won't work. And I am sure the PCOO will do something about it... I’d rather not delve with personalities. Mas mabuting doon na lang sa isyu. That is not effective. That is not the way to disseminate information.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto: She’s the perfect endorser for federalism. She symbolizes those in favor of federalism.

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III: 'Di ko lubos akalain na bababuyin pala nila ang kawsa ng pederalismo. Ilayo na si Mocha sa pederalismo. Mag-aral muna siya nang mabuti. Mag-leave muna siya… Hindi [ako] galit (I am not angry) but disappointed that the 'best and the brightest' appointed to this government can come up with only that kind of bullshit.

(I could not imagine that they would besmirch the cause of federalism. Mocha should be removed from the federalism campaign. She should study first. She should take a leave first.)

Senator Panfilo Lacson: Without Mocha Uson, federalism is already dead and awaiting cremation at the Senate. With Mocha Uson, the ashes should be thrown far, far away from the Philippines’ 7,107 beautiful islands.

Senator Francis Escudero: It is a desperate attempt to attract attention by intentionally offending our sense of propriety! It is downright vulgar & has no place in the public discourse on such an important issue as their proposed shift to federalism & charter change!

Senator Cynthia Villar: This is federalism. Yhis is a serious mater. This is revision of the Constitution, ayusin natin (let us fix) how we promote it in a more decent manner... Ayusin nila yung federalism campaign nila. Hindi na nga popular ang federalism, magkaka-controversy pa na ganito. (They should do their federalism campaign properly. It's not good that there is a controversy like this, at a time federalism is not popular.)

Senator Francis Pangilinan: Kababuyan at kalaswaan ang tawag sa ginagawa nila at hindi public service. Ang pambabastos at pambababoy ng isang assistant secretary ay di dapat pinalalampas ng administrasyon. Dapat magpaliwanag si Secretary Andanar sa mga kalaswaan at kababuyan na nangyayari sa kanyang tanggapan na ginagawa ng mga tauhan niya gamit ang pondo oras at kagamitan ng gobyerno.

(Lewdness and vulgarity are what they're doing, not public service. This disgrace should not go unnoticed by this administration. Secretary Andanar must explain for the acts of his men using government resources.)

The Consultative Committee (Con-Com) behind the draft federal charter has tapped the government official to raise federalism awareness on social media.

Following the Con-Com’s decision, Senator Nancy Binay earlier called on the dancer to present to the Senate the contents of her federalism lectures.

Lacson said charter change is practically dead in the Senate, as the measure remains pending with the committee. (READ: Joint voting on Cha-Cha? Senate's problems, plans against it) – Rappler.com