A Lamitan City policeman is suspected to have killed Sapa-Sapa, Tawi-Tawi Vice Mayor Al Rashid Mohammad Ali

Published 1:15 PM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A policeman is allegedly behind the killing of Sapa-Sapa, Tawi-Tawi Vice Mayor Al Rashid Mohammad Ali, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday, August 6.

The suspect has been identified as Police Officer III (PO3) Mohammad Lacbao Tolete, a cop assigned in Lamitan City and a resident of Barangay Mercedes in Zamboanga City.

How was he identified? PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde told reporters during a Camp Crame press conference that Tolete was recognized by eyewitnesses to the killing.

On July 11, Ali was aboard his Toyota Innova and on his way to Barangay Tetuan in Zamboanga City when he was gunned down in the thick of traffic. The suspect was seen to have approached Ali's car by foot and escaped using a motorcycle.

Ali is the 6th vice mayor slain during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: Mayors, vice mayors killed under Duterte gov't)

Where is he now? According to Albayalde, Tolete is still at large and already the subject of manhunt operations. He went AWOL after allegedly killing Ali.

Tolete will face murder charges and a dismissal order from the PNP. – Rappler.com