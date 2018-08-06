The Basilan peace and order council cites as another reason the acute rice shortage due to the 'cocolisap' infestation

Published 12:50 PM, August 06, 2018

BASILAN, Philippines – The provincial board of Basilan declared a state of calamity in the province Monday, August 6, upon the recommendation of the peace and order council.

This was after the Armed Forces of the Philippines launched massive operations in the municipality of Mohammad Ajul Municipality.

Authorities said 705 families were evacuated.

Also cited as reason for the state-of-calamity declaration was the rice shortage in the province due to the "cocolisap" (coconut scale insects) infestation.

