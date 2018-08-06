Ferdinand Marcos Jr cites the posts made by Supreme Court Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa's wife in a Viber group that showed bias for Vice President Leni Robredo

Published 2:33 PM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr filed a motion with the Presidential Electoral Tribunal Monday, August 6, seeking the immediate inhibition of Supreme Court Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa from his electoral protest.

Marcos, who is protesting the victory of Vice President Leni Robredo, said he has proof that Caguioa’s wife campaigned for Marcos rival Leni Robredo in the vice presidential election in 2016.

He said Caguioa’s continued participation in hearing his protest against Robredo would "taint the other members of the PET” with “bias or impropriety.”

Caguioa, an appointee of former President Benigno Aquino III, is the ponente of Marcos’ election protest.

In a statement, Marcos said that despite Caguio’s closeness to Aquino, Robredo’s party mate and endorser, he had given he justice the benefit of the doubt. However, the former senator said he had discovered “nasty” messages posted by Caguioa’s wife Pier Angela “Gel” Caguioa in a Viber group called “AHS77/COLL81 COR,” showing clear bias against the Marcos family and for Robredo.

"However, after reading the nasty Viber messages of Caguioa’s wife, [Marcos] realized that Caguioa would be hard-pressed to be impartial and render justice with the cold neutrality expected from a Judge,” the statement said.

Marcos’ proofs vs. Caguioa: In a press conference at Max’s Restaurant, Manila, after filing his motion with PET, Marcos enumerated the issues where Caguioa showed his supposed bias for Robredo:

Non-dismissal of Robredo’s counter-protest despite failure to pay the full payment of court service fee

Lack of investigation into the outing of court staff with a revisor of Robredo

Mrs Caguioa’s messages to her Viber group

“Palagay ko maliwanag na maliwag na may bias si Justice Caguioa (I think it’s very clear Justice Caguioa has biases),” Marcos said. “I have such high respect for the tribunal…. l would like to make very very clear that this is not an attack against the Supreme Court. It is quite the contrary. It is to preserve the fairness and the justice that we all expect from the Supreme Court.” – Rappler.com