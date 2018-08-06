House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya says House Concurrent Resolution 9, the constituent assembly resolution filed by lawmakers last January, will have to be withdrawn first

Published 3:32 PM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives is set to pass a new resolution that would call for both chambers of Congress to convene into a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass), but specify separate voting on charter change.

“It will be filed tomorrow. As early as tomorrow, that would be tackled during our committee deliberations. I will inform the committee about the resolution,” Leyte 3rd District Representative Vicente Veloso, chair of the House committee on constitutional amendments, told reporters in a phone interview on Monday, August 6.

The constitutional amendments panel will deliberate on the Presidential Consultative Committee’s draft federal constitution on Tuesday, August 7. (READ: LOOK: Congress receives Consultative Committee's draft constitution)

Veloso, speaking in Filipino, said the new resolution would be principally authored by Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who said she backs separate voting for the House and the Senate to address the “stalemate” in the ongoing moves to shift to a federal system of government.

The resolution’s co-authors will include Veloso, Majority Leader and Camarines Sur 1st District Representative Rolando Andaya, and Bohol 3rd District Representative Arthur Yap.

What happens to the previous Con-Ass resolution? According to Andaya, House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) Number 9 would have to be withdrawn and replaced with the new resolution.

Andaya said a lawmaker would move to withdraw HCR 9 during the plenary session either on Monday afternoon or Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Andaya said the new resolution would be filed and referred to the committee on rules, which he chairs. The new resolution will no longer pass through the constitutional amendments panel.

“It’s not being fast-tracked. It will undergo the same process. The chairman [of the constitutional amendments committee] will be there. He has already expressed his sentiments and the decision of his committee. It would be up to him to present these to the rules committee,” said Andaya in Filipino.

After deliberations at the rules committee, the new resolution will be brought to the plenary for final adoption.

House timeline for charter change: Veloso aims to finish the committee deliberations and the passage of the new resolution by the end of October.

“We expect to finish at the committee level in two months. That is two months after the budget hearings, which we intend to finish this August,” said Veloso in Filipino.

But Andaya said two months might be too short a target for charter change, as he expects lawmakers to heavily debate the issue. – Rappler.com