Published 3:35 PM, August 07, 2018

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The majority bloc has spoken: Quezon 3rd District Representative Danilo Suarez is still the House minority leader.

House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya moved to recognize Suarez as the minority leader on Tuesday, August 7.

Northern Samar 1st District Representative Raul Daza tried to object, but he was ignored by Andaya and Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro, who was presiding over the session.

Aside from Suarez, two other lawmakers were claiming they were the minority leader.

Marikina 2nd District Representative Miro Quimbo said he was already elected by the Liberal Party-Makabayan-Magnificent 7 alliance as their minority leader, while Arts, Business, and Science Professionals Representative Eugene de Vera was also elected for the post by the group of Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, who was recently ousted as speaker.

Suarez's recognition as minority leader was put up for a viva voce vote or a vote of ayes and nays. Most of the lawmakers, including those who belong to the majority bloc allied with Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, voted aye to Suarez as minority leader.

Suarez has held the post since Alvarez's term as speaker. But during the House coup last July 23, Suarez campaigned and voted for Arroyo.

Fariñas earlier threatened to go to the Supreme Court if Suarez remained minority leader. – Rappler.com