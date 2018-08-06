The activist faces imprisonment of 2 months and 21 days at minimum, and 1 year, 1 month, and 11 days at maximum for his 2010 'Damaso stunt'

MANILA, Philippines – Renowned tour guide and activist Carlos Celdran faces imprisonment after the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeals that found him guilty of “offending religious feelings.”

In the resolution posted by Celdran on Twitter, Monday, August 6, the Supreme Court noted that it agrees with the Court of Appeals in its decision that Celdran “meant to mock, insult, and ridicule those clergy whose beliefs and principles were diametrically opposed to his own.”

Celdran confirmed this in his own tweet, saying, “It's come to pass. My appeal in the Supreme Court has been denied and my sentence is upheld. Three months minimum to a year and a month and a day maximum.”

Celdran was charged with violating Article 133 of the Revised Penal Code (offending religious feelings) after he disrupted a service at the Manila Cathedral on Sept 30, 2010. Clad as the Filipino national hero Jose Rizal, the outspoken reproductive health advocate held up a sign with the words “Damaso,” in reference to the villainous priest in Rizal’s famous novel "Noli Me Tangere."

Celdran faces imprisonment for 2 months and 21 days at minimum, and 1 year, 1 month, and 11 days as maximum.– Rappler.com