President Rodrigo Duterte disapproves of a deal entered into by the officials that is 'grossly disadvantageous' to the government

Published 12:25 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte fired all board members of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) for green-lighting a lease deal "grossly disadvantageous" to the government.

Duterte gave the order on Monday, August 6, during the 28th Cabinet meeting in Malacañang.

"He therefore announced that he was sacking all members of the board, management of Nayong Pilipino. The papers formally terminating the entire management and entire board will be issued in due course," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday, August 7.

Duterte also ordered the cancellation of the lease deal.

"He said he will have it cancelled as being grossly disadvantageous to the government," said Roque. The spokesman "does not know" if charges will be filed against the NPF officials.

Roque also did not specify which lease deal NPF entered into which Duterte found anomalous.

However, he said the deal was for a "ridiculously long period of time of 70 years."

Last May, Duterte's appointee to the NPF board, his distant relative from Cebu Maria Fema Duterte, filed a complaint against her co-board members with the Office of the Ombudsman. Included in the complaint is NFP board chairperson Patricia Yvette Ocampo.

Duterte alleged that the NPF board's approval of a contract allowing Chinese company Landing Resorts Philippines Development Corporation (LRPDC) to lease land would lead the government to lose at least P517 million a year. Because the contract is for 50 years, this would lead to losses of up to P25 billion, said Duterte.

It was supposedly agreed between LRPDC and the NPF board that the company would develop a Nayong Filipino theme park.

Duterte previously declared an aversion to approving any more casinos, expressing a distaste for gambling. He has sought to back up this announcement by declaring no casinos would rise in Boracay, despite reports that a Chinese company would build such an establishment there. – Rappler.com