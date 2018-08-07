The apartment units of these 3 Filipino families 'were damaged by the blast,' says the Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 6:08 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The recent fuel tanker blast near the Bologna airport in Italy affected 3 Filipino families, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday, August 7.

The Philippine consulate general in Milan said the apartment units of these 3 families "were damaged by the blast."

These 3 Filipino families included 10 individuals, among whom were 2 minors and 2 infants.

"Consul General Irene Susan Natividad said the explosion blew off the doors and windows of the apartment units of the three families and damaged a number of articles inside," the DFA said.

At least one person died and more than 40 others were injured on Monday, August 6, after a tanker truck exploded creating a fireball on a motorway just outside the northern Italian city of Bologna, the Italian fire service said.

The blast that engulfed the area with flames and black smoke and caused a bridge to partially collapse occurred near Borgo Paginale to the west of the city, close to Bologna airport, the fire service added on Twitter. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com