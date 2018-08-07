The suspected shabu is found by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Customs

Published 6:40 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Around 500 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine or "shabu" has been recovered by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday, August 7.

According to a dzMM radio report, authorities found the suspected shabu inside an unclaimed container van at the Manila International Container Terminal.

The suspected narcotics were reportedly packed in magnetic scrap lifters.

More to follow. – Rappler.com