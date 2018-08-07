A video of blogger Drew Olivar cursing the Vice President resurfaces online and reaches Robredo's camp

Published 9:43 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo is considering filing a criminal case against blogger Drew Olivar for claiming she had slept around when she went to South Africa in 2017.

“We have lawyers seriously studying the possibility,” said Robredo’s legal adviser Barry Gutierrez in a text message.

According to Gutierrez, Robredo had long been consulting with several lawyers whether or not she should file a case against bloggers who have been spreading lies about her, her late husband Jesse Robredo, and their 3 daughters online.

“We’ve talked to about it. It’s not the first time we’ve discussed the possibility of filing some criminal cases kasi ang daming lumabas na banat online, mga tira, with some really crossing the boundary ng kabastusan (because there are so many criticisms being thrown at her online, with some really crossing the boundary of vulgarity),” said Gutierrez.

Olivar is the same blogger who sang and danced the controversial “I-pepe, i-dede, i-pederalismo” federalism jingle featured in Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson’s Facebook Live video of her “Good News Game Show.”

As Uson and Olivar continue to draw flak over their “disgusting” video, Twitter user @jerichorayel resurfaced an old video of Olivar lambasting Robredo when she went to South Africa in April 2017.

This video reached Gutierrez and he tweeted that a possible criminal case against Olivar is in the works.

What was Olivar saying about Robredo? In the video, Olivar cursed at Robredo and asked why she has not returned to the Philippines to help victims of an earthquake in Batangas at the time.

He alleged the Vice President was sleeping around and even used a vibrator, which he claimed caused the Batangas earthquake.

Sino na nga kasi si Drew Olivar? Siya nga po pala ito. Hindi ko na siguro kailangan pa i-describe ang ugali niya. pic.twitter.com/viiJ8hCQeL — Jericho Rayel Timbol (@jerichorayel) August 6, 2018

“Nasaan ka na, Leni? Forty-eight years ka nang nandiyan sa South Africa. Wala ka pa rin dito. Photo op ka parati diyan, putangina mo!” said Olivar.

(Where are you, Leni? You’ve been in South Africa for 48 years already. You’re still not here. You keep on doing photo opportunities, you motherfucker!)

“Pasiklab ka na naman, mabait ka na naman na parang tumutulong ka. Eh nandiyan ka naman talaga para magpakantot! Naririnig ng mga tao, wala [akong] pakialam kahit public scandal ‘to. Eh totoo namang nagpapakantot ka naman talaga diyan sa kuwan eh, sa South Africa kang Leni Robredo ka eh,” he added.

(You’re showing off again, pretending to be good and helpful. But you’re only there to get fucked! People can hear me right now talk about a public scandal, but I don’t care. Because it’s true you’re just there in South Africa to have sex.)

Olivar also cursed at Robredo’s eldest daughter Aika, slamming her for studying at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He claimed taxpayers’ money was used to pay for Aika’s schooling.

But what is the truth? The Vice President did not go to South Africa to sleep around. She went there to speak before a conference for women and attend a roundtable discussion on corruption with the South African parliament.

Robredo already denied allegations that she has multiple boyfriends as well. The Vice President debunked these lies and other false information being spread about her in a two-part video released on her official Facebook account. (READ: Here's how Robredo debunks 'fake news' vs her)

Her daughter Aika’s Harvard schooling was also not paid for by Filipinos taxpayers as Aika received a scholarship. (READ: Aika Robredo at Harvard: In her own time)

Aika, who graduated on May 24, was an Edward S. Mason Fellow for the Mid-Career Master in Public Administration program in Harvard. Her fellowship covered her tuition and living expenses in the United States. – Rappler.com