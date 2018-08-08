Rappler sits down with Andaya to discuss the changes in the House of Representatives

Published 11:18 AM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Camarines Sur 1st District Representative Rolando Andaya took the lead when lawmakers staged a House coup to make former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo the new Speaker.

Andaya was later named the House majority leader, the man expected to whip the votes in favor of Arroyo’s legislative agenda. It was not surprising, as Andaya was Arroyo’s former budget chief.

Rappler sits down with Andaya to discuss the changes in the House of Representatives and the tough work ahead as Arroyo’s second-in-command. – Rappler.com