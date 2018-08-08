Photos from Malacañang show President Rodrigo Duterte personally attending to his application

Published 9:35 AM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte applied for a license to own and possess a firearm on Tuesday, August 7, at Malacañang.

Photos from Malacañang showed the President personally attending to his application, accompanied by Special Assistant to the President Bong Go.

He also met with National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran, as well as Philippine National Police (PNP) officials.

According to Republic Act No. 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, applicants for a Philippine gun license must be a Filipino citizen, at least 21 years old, and has "gainful work, occupation, or business" or have filed an income tax return for the preceding year.

The applicant must not have been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, and must pass a psychiatric test given by a PNP-accredited psychologist or psychiatrist. (READ: Aquino signs comprehensive gun law)

Applicants must also be screened for drugs by an accredited and authorized drug testing laboratory or clinic, among other requirements. – Rappler.com