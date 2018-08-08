The Philippine Identification System will record every instance you use your national ID or number in a transaction, aside from any modification of personal information

Published 12:02 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two days after President Rodrigo Duterte signed it, Republic Act No 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act has been released to the public.

A complete copy of the new law can be found at the end of this article.

Here's a quick summary of its salient points:

What is the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys? It's a system that centralizes all personal information of Filipino citizens and resident aliens and generates a Philippine ID (PhilID) and PhilSys Number (PSN) that will be used to authenticate their identity in all government and private sector transactions. This includes applications for drivers' license, passport, tax-related transactions, voters' registration, application to schools, and bank transactions.

How does that affect lives of Filipinos, resident aliens? This means there will be no need to provide government offices or private establishments with multiple IDs (license, passport, TIN ID, etc) just to prove your identity. Providing your PhilID or PSN will be deemed as sufficient proof of identity, subject to verification.

How do I enter the system? One year from the effectivity of this law, citizens and resident aliens must register in person with any of these offices:

PSA Regional and Provincial Offices

Local Civil Registry Offices

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)

Social Security System (SSS)

Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth)

Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF)

Commission on Elections (Comelec)

Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost)

Other government-owned and controlled corporations assigned by the Philippine Statistics Authority

What if I live abroad? Register with the Philippine embassy in your area or any registeration center designated by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

What type of information will I be asked to provide?

Full name

Sex

Date of birth

Place of birth

Blood type

Address

Whether you are a Filipino or resident alien

Front facing photograph

Full set of fingerprints

Iris scan

Other identifiable features as may be determined by the law's implementing rules and regulations

Optional information: marital status, mobile number, e-mail address

Will my personal information, data be secure? The law imposes penalties of fines or imprisonment for any person who illegally discloses any PhilSys information or uses it for unauthorized purposes. Personal data may only be to disclosed to enforcement or security agencies in the interest of public safety and only upon court order. In such a case, the owner of the information must be notified within 72 hours of the disclosure.

Who's in charge? The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is the government agency tasked with implementing the law with the technical assistance of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). A council composed of officials from the National Economic and Development Authority, budget department, finance department, foreign affairs department, and more will create the policies.

Something to note: It's important to point out that the PhilSys will also record every instance you use your PhilID or PSN in a transaction, aside from any modification of personal information. Privacy experts have said this could lead to "dataveillance" or a comprehensive surveillance system that tracks a person's activities over an extended period.

– Rappler.com