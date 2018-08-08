The European Union is extending this aid even as President Rodrigo Duterte lambasts them for supposedly interfering in his bloody anti-drug campaign

Published 12:30 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The European Union (EU) announced it is allocating P9.2 million (150,000 euros) for around 30,000 victims of flooding triggered by monsoon rain in the Philippines.

"This EU funding supports the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) in delivering much-needed relief assistance through the distribution of essential relief items including food, safe water, emergency shelter kits, mosquito nets, blankets, hygiene kits, and jerry cans," the European Commission said on Tuesday, August 7.

"Cash grants are also being delivered to targeted communities to ensure the most vulnerable families can meet their basic needs and restore their livelihoods," the European Commission added.

Until the monsoon season ends around September, the EU's humanitarian experts "continue to closely monitor the situation."

Citing Philippine authorities, the EU said that as of Monday, August 6, the flooding "has left nearly 400,000 people displaced, out of which almost 10,000 are still living in evacuation centers." The flooding is due to the southwest monsoon that has enhanced several storms in the past few weeks.

The EU is extending this aid even as President Rodrigo Duterte lambasts this regional bloc for supposedly interfering in his bloody anti-drug campaign. The Philippines earlier rejected millions of euros in aid for other projects. – Rappler.com