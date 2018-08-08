Here's how you can adopt anti-narcotics dogs retiring from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency

Published 1:30 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Even K9 dogs retire from their jobs and settle down in new homes.

On Wednesday, August 8, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) posted a gallery of hounds for adoption.

"The following Narcotic Detection Dogs (NDD) were declared as non-operational based on the result of the evaluation made by the PDEA Narcotic Detection Dogs Technical Evaluation Team of the PDEA K9 Unit," the PDEA said in its Facebook caption.

As the lead anti-drug agency of the country, the PDEA heavily relies on canines to sniff out narcotics, from crime scenes to port shipments. (READ: 500 kilograms of 'shabu' seized in Manila port)

Notes for the interested: The adoption will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those interested would have to go to the PDEA main headquarters along NIA Northside Road in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City.

There, they would need to fill out an adoption agreement form and an adopter's application form.

The PDEA's gallery includes the dogs' name, breed, gender, age, temperament, and comments from drug enforcement agents.

A 5-year-old female Belgian Malinois named Napoles, for one, has been described as "hyper" and "good with adults." The PDEA added that the dog has "not yet [been] assessed if good with children and other pets."

Check out some of the dogs below and access the full catalogue here.

– Rappler.com