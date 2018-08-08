Lolito Gaoat, 51, security supervisor of a shipping company, dies in a mishap along the national road in San Narciso, Zambales

Published 3:50 PM, August 08, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – A male security guard was killed Wednesday morning, August 8, while two others were seriously injured in a road crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle along national highway in San Narciso town.

Police identified the fatality as Lolito Gaoat, 51, security supervisor of a shipping company and a resident of Resettlement Area, Barangay Taugtog, Botolan, Zambales.

Recuperating from injuries are Jerome Mark Lacson, 26, a businessman from Barangay Dolores, San Fernando, Pampanga, and Mark April Melo, a resident of Barangay Naulo, Santa Cruz, Zambales.

According to witnesses, a Toyota Prado SUV, with driver Lacson, was cruising north-bound along the national highway in Barangay Alusiis, San Narciso. It tried to overtake a Yamaha Sniper 150 driven by Gaoat.

The front wheels of SUV wiggled. Lacson lost control of the vehicle and eventually hit and rammed Gaoat a few meters away before hitting an incoming Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Melo.

Gaoat was declared dead on the spot, while the two drivers were rushed to the hospital by a responding rescue team.

Lacson will be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and multiple injuries. – Rappler.com