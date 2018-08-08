Gerry Inso, a militia man, dies after a week in the hospital

Published 4:11 PM, August 08, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – The death toll in the Basilan bombing climbed to 11 after a blast victim died while undergoing treatment in this city.

Gerry Inso, a militia man, died after nearly a week in the hospital Tuesday night, August 7.

He died of irreversible brain damage due to severe blood loss caused by blast injuries.

Inso was among the 9 who were injured in the van explosion in Lamitan City on July 31, which claimed 10 lives that day. Authorities earlier said the van carried soldiers, militiamen, their relatives, and the driver who detonated the improvised explosive device in the van.

A GMA News report earlier quoted Inso as claiming that the driver appeared to be a foreigner based on his appearance and his difficulty in speaking Filipino and the local language, but the military said this was not confirmed.

Authorities pointed to the Abu Sayyaf as behind the bombing.

The police later arrested Islamic teacher Indalin Jainul in connection with the incident, but his relatives denied his involvement. – Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com