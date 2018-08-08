The buy-bust operation in San Carlos City is a joint operation of Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Philippine Army

Published 5:46 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A multi-agency team of law enforcers seized what they suspect were 6 kilograms of illegal drugs and bribe money worth P6.8 million in a buy-bust operation in Negros Occidental on Wednesday, August 8.

The suspects, however, got wind of the operation and were able to escape from agents of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Western Visayas and Central Visayas, and the Philippine Army.

Citing Dangerous Drugs Board figures, the PNP estimated that the suspected narcotics could be worth P72 million if proven to be shabu.

How it went: PDEA-Western Visayas spokesperson David Garcia said the joint team conducted a buy-bust operation at 12:30 am in Barangay Palampas, San Carlos City, Negros Occidental targeting the following suspects:

Armando Paraquelles Josephine Paraquelles alias Tipin Alias Putot

Unfortunately, before the operation was concluded the PDEA agent acting as the poseur-buyer was busted by the suspects. The 3 drug personalities quickly fled the crime scene.

Police said the suspects may have escaped through a nearby sugar plantation.

Shabu packed: The seized suspected shabu were tightly packed inside 6 plastic bags wrapped with packaging tape. Cops also seized a black touch-pad phone and a black Skygo motorcycle.

Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Castil Jr., provincial police director, said there were raw, unconfirmed reports that the Paraquelles couple sourced out the supply of illegal drugs from New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

"The items allegedly came from Luzon and were transported to Cebu City. Then it was sent to Negros Occidental, through San Carlos City seaport," Castil said.

Castil said, despite the big drug haul, Negros Occidental was still not considered a supplier of illegal drugs in the region. "The province is considered a transshipment area because of seaports and other entry points but it does not supply illegal drugs," Castil said.

– Rappler.com