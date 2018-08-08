The defective air-conditioning unit is 12 years old, and was due for replacement two years ago

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) passengers opened their umbrellas after experiencing bouts of "rain" inside the train Tuesday afternoon, August 7.

The culprit? Not the weather but a leaking air-conditioning unit.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 8, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) apologized for the incident, saying the air-conditioning units were last replaced in 2008.

"General overhaul is due every 8 years, meaning the ACUs were supposed to be replaced as part of the system’s 2nd general overhaul due to have been completed in 2016," DOTr communications director Goddes Libiran said.

Busan Universal Rail Incorporated (BURI) took over as maintenance provider of MRT3 in early 2016. It was supposed to overhaul 72 train cars but was only able to complete 3 when DOTr terminated its contract in November 2017.

"Considering the importance of ACUs for passenger convenience, ACUs from original equipment manufacturer are among the components that were already procured by MRT-3’s transition team earlier this year," Libiran added.

A total of 78 units were procured, with a contract amount of P116.5 million. Forty-two units will arrive on the week of August 12, the MRT3 management said.

The train in the viral video was removed for technical intervention when it reached the North Avenue Station in Quezon City. The same train functioned without a leak on Wednesday, the MRT3 said.

In August, Japan's Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) is set to take over as the new maintenance provider. Sumitomo-MHI built and designed the MRT3 railway system from 1998 to 2000, and maintained it until 2012. – Rappler.com