One survivor tells their story to the Coast Guard

Published 7:03 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) Southwest Mindanao District on Wednesday, August 8, continued their search for at least 8 passengers of a boat that sank off the waters of Tawi-Tawi in southern Philippines last July 30.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said 7 passengers were found dead in the vicinity of the Sitangkai Reefs, while one survivor was rescued.

The survivor was identified as Ibrahim Hassan Mandul.

Mandul was quoted in reports as saying that the boat departed from Sitangkai town in Tawi-Tawi for Semporna in the state of Sabah, Malaysia.

Mandul recalled that their motorized temper-type boat sank in the waters of Siamil, Sabah near the Philippines-Malaysia border, according to Coast Guard Zamboanga station chief Lieutenant Commander Noriel Ramos in a press statement.

The boat was unregistered and crossed the border without any authority.

With Mandul's help, Ramos identified some of the people on the boat as follows:

Muin Tahil (boat operator)

Hassan Mandul

Adzral Hussin

Fairul Faizal

Aljanib Tahil

Adzfar Tahil

Aldison Tahil

Rasiya Ami

Jenny Ibrahim

Liya Hussin

Amira Faizal

Nurhuda Albain

Manhuda Albain

Matida Darmasiyun

Ru-Indah Darmasiyun

Ramos said the 7 bodies recovered were immediately buried in Sitangkai as part of Muslim tradition.

Ramos added that the Central Tawi-Tawi coast guard has coordinated with Malaysian authorities for assistance in the search and retrieval of the remaining 8 passengers.

The Philippine Coast Guard has also directed the Bongao station commander to submit a Maritime Casualty Investigation Report to prevent unregistered boats from crossing the high seas. – Rappler.com