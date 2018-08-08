The Department of Education says its review will strengthen '21st century skills,' such as information and media literacy, communication skills, and life skills are developed across all subjects and grade levels

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education’s review of the K-12 curriculum will emphasize checks on the development of “21st century skills” among students from kindergarten to senior high school, Undersecretary Lorna Dig-Dino announced on Wednesday, August 8.

“First is to make sure that all the learners will have "21st century skills" as we all know that is the goal of the K-12 so that they will be properly placed,” she said at a press conference.

What exactly are “21st century skills”?

DepEd described this as information and media literacy skills, communication skills, and life skills, among others.

Dig-Dino said the DepEd is assessing the development of these skills in different grade levels and how it is being supported by different subjects or learning areas. The department plans to do this by assessing the content, results, and performance standards of students across all subjects and learning areas in all grade levels.

“What we are really doing is strengthening the development of 21st century skills across grade levels and learning areas because these are not specific to any learning area. What we would like to do is really embed all of these and make sure that everybody is going to support the development of these skills,” she said.

Other activities: The DepEd is also looking to review its technical vocational livelihood courses and additional courses it plans to offer in senior high school to respond to needs of the business industry and communities. (JobStreet 2018 report: Only 24% of employers willing to hire K to 12 graduates)

The Assessment Curriculum and Technology Research Center (ACTRC) – a joint research center between the University of Melbourne and the University of the Philippines – is also conducting a review of the K-12 “support systems.” These include hiring and deployment of teachers, educational facilities, information and communication technologies, and other factors needed in K-12 operations.

Secretary Leonor Briones also said DepEd will also look to improve financial management of schools as they handle portions of the department’s budget allocated for “maintenance and other operating expenses” (MOOE).

“I insist that this year we make improvements in financial management… the MOOE spent for the operations of these schools are not held by the department. They are with the schools and principals and this is why we have to build up and really be very serious with the capacity for reporting,” she said.

“We're not talking about a few thousand pesos, we're talking of billions in operations and services,” Briones added.

Why this matters: As DepEd graduated its first batch of K-12 students in 2018, Briones said a review of the department’s K-12 program is timely to improve and develop the program further. (READ: K to 12 under Duterte administration faces new challenges)

“We are going to have a thorough review of the curriculum. After all, we have been there for two years already so we have enough experience,” Briones said in an earlier press briefing in Malacañang.

Briones has repeatedly said children need to prepared and equipped with 21st century skills to keep up with rapid change occurring in the world.

The DepEd said it targets to complete the review by the end of 2018.