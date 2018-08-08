Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy: Mocha Uson 'has to align with the laws regarding gender and development, all the laws and the rules.'

Published 10:52 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the controversial federalism jingle video, Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson will get a written reminder to "align with the laws regarding gender."

This is according to Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy, the official tasked with issuing the reminder.

"He asked me to, as head of GAD (Gender And Development) of the PCOO, to give her a written reminder," she said in an interview on One News Channel aired on Wednesday, August 8.

"She has to align with the laws regarding gender and development, all the laws and the rules," said Badoy.

Badoy said Communications Secretary Martin Andanar instructed her to issue the reminder during a meeting where they were discussing budget matters. Uson was not present.

Badoy admitted other PCOO officials were "shocked" by Uson's video with blogger Drew Olivar, a video taken inside Malacañang grounds. (READ: Is Mocha Uson above reprimand?)

"As expected, some of us are really shocked by it and we wish that she would have been a bit more circumspect but as the President said, she does have the right to free expression," said Badoy.

On Tuesday, another PCOO official, Philippine Information Agency director-general Harold Clavite, called on Uson to apologize and go on leave. – Rappler.com