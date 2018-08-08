Pasay Barangay 28 Chairman Jovie Decena is shot dead while sitting outside the village outpost

Published 1:50 AM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Pasay City barangay (village) chairman was shot dead late evening Wednesday, August 8.

How he was killed: According to the police report, Barangay 28 Chairman Jovie Decena, 47, was just "sitting at the barangay outpost" along Villaruel Street in Pasay City at around 10:30 pm when two unidentified suspects aboard a motorcycle shot him "several times."

Decena was brought to the Pasay General Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. (READ: 4 killed a day by riding-in-tandem gunmen in the Philippines)

Where are the suspects? The killers, cops said, fled toward Antonio Luna Street from the crime scene.

They got away despite cops being supposedly on heightened alert level in Metro Manila following the Basilan blast. The PNP's plan to easily track down motorcycle-riding criminals, Oplan Clean Rider, was also recently launched.

3rd village chief downed in 2018: In 2018 alone, Decena is at least the 3rd barangay chairman to die in an ambush.

Barangay 14 Chairman Abdul Munap Akok was gunned down in broad daylight just after going outside a fastfood restaurant on January 5, while Barangay 1 Chairman Teresita Biscocho was ambushed on May 26 while washing dishes outside the barangay hall. She died days later in the hospital. – Rappler.com