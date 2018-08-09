The Philippine National Police launched a probe into the Camp Crame chopper fiasco

Published 1:36 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – What was supposed to be the celebratory flight of a helicopter in Camp Crame ended with the crash of a multimillion-peso giant LED screen, and the injury of 3 people.

On Wednesday, August 8, the Philippine National Police (PNP) celebrated its 117th Police Service Anniversary with a parade of its new equipment.

One of its prized acquisitions under the administration of their guest of honor, President Rodrigo Duterte, is a P435-million Bell helicopter.

Thr crowd applauded as the chopper flew over the Camp Crame oval. But when it got too close to the ground things started to turn awry. The wind kicked up by the helicopter swept away a couple of tents where bystanders stayed. Moments later it also toppled over a giant LED display.

According to records of the PNP General Hospital, a non-commissioned cop was hit on the head by a tent pole, a non-uniformed employee got bruised on the forehead, while another non-uniformed employee bruised a knee.

The PNP estimated that it would have to pay P3 million to repair the LED screen, which is used in big events like the anniversary on Wednesday. It has launched an investigation on the mess. – Rappler.com