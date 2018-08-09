PO2 Ian Rey Abitona, who used to be an anti-drug and intelligence officer, is shot dead in a buy-bust operation

MANILA, Philippines – A suspected narco-cop was shot dead by fellow policemen after he allegedly fought back to evade arrest on Thursday, August 9.

How did he die? Police Officer II (PO2) Ian Rey Abitona was shot dead by fellow cops from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Counterintelligence Task Force (CITF) and agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a buy-bust operation in Infanta, Quezon.

Abitona apparently sensed that he was dealing with fellow law enforcers so he allegedly "[drew] his issued firearm and fired towards the operating elements." (READ: Half of Filipinos don't believe cops' 'nanlaban' line – SWS survey)

"A brief exchange of fire happened that resulted [in] the death of subject officer," the police report states.

Why was the operation carried out? Police said the buy-bust was prompted by information that Abitona was a shabu (methamphetamine) dealer, and also a protector of those involved in the drug trade.

Police added that Abitona allegedly killed civilian assets who failed to "recycle" or resell drugs seized in illegal operations.

Counterintelligence operatives said Abitona was on the watchlist of the Quezon Police Provincial Office.

But before that, he used to be an anti-drug and intelligence officer, then later placed on police station desk duty in Infanta. – Rappler.com