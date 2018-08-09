Provincial buses will not be allowed to ply EDSA on weekdays from 7 am to 10 am, and from 6 pm to 9 pm

Published 4:22 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Buses coming from the provinces are no longer allowed to ply EDSA during the rush hours starting August 15, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced.

In a statement on Thursday, August 9, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said the bus ban will commence on August 15 as planned.

Under the ban, provincial buses will not be allowed to ply EDSA on weekdays from 7 am to 10 am, and from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Violators will be fined P2,000.

The new policy requires provincial buses coming from the South that do not have terminals in Pasay City to use the agency-operated Southwest Interim Provincial Terminal along Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard.

While the government-owned Valenzuela Interim terminal has yet to be completed, MMDA said buses coming from the North may use their terminals in Cubao in Quezon City.

This means that passengers from Metro Manila bound for the provinces have to go to the terminals to get a ride.

The Metro Manila Council recently approved the proposal to prohibit provincial buses from the main thoroughfare, in another attempt to reduce traffic congestion in the metro. – Rappler.com