They fail to pass the mark in their monthly evaluation

Published 5:03 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a sacking spree of local police chiefs in Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, and La Union, Ilocos Region top cop Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula relieved 6 chiefs of police from Pangasinan, his public information office announced on Thursday, August 9.

Who are they this time? Effective Wednesday, August 8, the top cops from the following Pangasinan municipalities have been demoted to checkpoint officers:

Asingan San Manuel Sison Sta Maria Balungao Aguilar

Why the sacking? According to Sapitula, the 6 underperformed, failing in their monthly evaluation.

The Pangasinan cops were given a one-week grace period to prove themselves as they were still dealing with the aftermath of back-to-back disasters in the region.

The grace period passed, and the police chiefs failed.

“To make sure that the entire organization is working well starts with the placement of competitive and dynamic leaders that will spearhead the organization," Sapitula said. – Rappler.com