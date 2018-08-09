The Spike-Extended Range missile 'fired and accurately hit the designated target at approximately 6 kilometers away from the firing platform'

Published 10:15 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Navy, successfully tested its first missile system which was aboard the Multi-Purpose Attack Craft (MPAC) Mk III as it conducted its Sea Acceptance Test (SAT) near Lamao Point in Bataan.

In a statement released on Thursday, August 9, by the Naval Public Affairs Office, they said the missile "fired and accurately hit the designated target at approximately 6 kilometers away from the firing platform."

It added, "The target was hit dead center even if the sea state condition was moderately rough with waves of at least one meter high but within the normal firing conditions of the missile."

Members of the Philippine Navy, alongside teams from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Ltd., and the Technical Inspection and Acceptance Committee of the Department of National Defense oversaw the testing of the Mini Typhoon Machine Gun System and the Spike-Extended Range (Spike-ER) Missile Launching System.

The testing is done as part of the contract for final acceptance of the system.

Another actual live-fire demonstration of the Spike-ER missile will be scheduled with President Rodrigo Duterte attending.

The Philippine Navy entered into this contract with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems through SIBAT, a department of Israel's Ministry of Defense. The Secretary of National Defense approved the notice to proceed on April 15, 2017. – Rappler.com