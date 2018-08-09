The President's daughter thinks the controversial PCOO official must 'fix' her manner of promoting federalism

Published 7:54 AM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The President's own daughter said Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson should have thought twice before posting about the controversial federalism jingle.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, speaking at a youth environment group event in Camarines Sur on Thursday, August 9, said Uson's role as government official demands this.

"I think our secretary should be more circumspect siguro (maybe) with her actions because she already is a government official," she is quoted as saying in an ABS-CBN News article.

Uson's manner of promoting federalism should be "fixed," even if the goal of spreading awareness about this system of government is laudable.

"But tama naman 'yung gusto nila na mapalaki 'yung campaign ng federalism. Siguro 'yung messaging lang ayusin," said the presidential daughter.

(But the desire to promote the federalism campaign is correct. Maybe the messaging just has to be fixed.)

The mayor's remarks are in contrast to what Malacañang claims was her father's initial reaction to Uson's video. President Rodrigo Duterte was "very cool" about the controversial jingle and said he respects Uson's right to freedom of expression, said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Uson has so far been unapologetic about the federalism jingle performed by a pro-Duterte blogger in her office in Malacañang which she posted on her official Facebook page.

Lawmakers, including allies of the President, have called it "lewd" and inappropriate. Uson's own colleagues at the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) thumbed down the video.

Philippine Information Agency director-general Harold Clavite called on her to publicly apologize and go on leave. PCOO Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy admitted Uson violated the government code of ethics. – Rappler.com