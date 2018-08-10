Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 10

Published 9:45 AM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 10, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) and a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Central Luzon

Dinalupihan, Bataan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Hagonoy, Bulacan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Olongapo City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Subic, Zambales - all levels (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Bolinao, Pangasinan - preschool to elementary (public and private)

– Rappler.com