#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, August 10
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 10, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) and a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
Central Luzon
- Dinalupihan, Bataan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Hagonoy, Bulacan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Olongapo City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Subic, Zambales - all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Bolinao, Pangasinan - preschool to elementary (public and private)
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com