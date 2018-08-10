The latest appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte to the high court is set to take his oath on Monday, August 13

Published 1:43 PM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Court of Appeals justice Jose Reyes Jr as new Supreme Court Associate Justice.

Reyes' appointment was confirmed to Rappler by Special Assistant to the President Bong Go. Reyes will take his oath on Monday, August 13, said the presidential aide.

Reyes has been bypassed in many past appointments to the Supreme Court, but he finally gets the post this time over other reported frontrunners such as Court Administrator Midas Marquez.

Marquez even had a glowing recommendation from former chief justice Reynato Puno, who heads Duterte’s constitutional committee.

Like Duterte, Reyes is a San Beda Law alumnus.

The Reyes appointment continues Duterte’s habit of appointing justices near retirement. Reyes is turning 68 years old in September, and will retire from the Court in 2020, which would open up another vacancy for a Duterte appointment.

Reyes served the Court of Appeals for 15 years or since 2003. Before that, he was a Metropolitan Trial Court judge in Pasig and Regional Trial Court judge in Rizal.

In 2015, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV accused Reyes of accepting bribery from the Binays to stop the implementation of the suspension order against former Makati Mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr. – Rappler.com