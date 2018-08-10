Lagayan Councilor Isagani Joson is killed inside his home

Published 2:06 PM, August 10, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – A municipal councilor of Lagayan town in Abra was shot dead inside his house in Sitio Manaois in Poblacion Wednesday night, August 8.

The Abra police report said Isagani Ambaoa Joson was shot on the back and was himself holding a caliber .45 pistol when the police came.

Joson’s neighbors said they heard an exchange of fire at 7:45 pm.

He was rushed to the Abra Provincial Hospital and was declared dead.

In a Facebook post, Joson's wife Bernardine said: "My husband...was murdered last night inside our house in Lagayan, Abra. Let the whole world know: this is Abra, the killing field of the North."

In another post, she said: "May the murder of my husband be the last in Lagayan and put an end to the culture of violence and barbaric minds of some greedy politicians. I will not put justice into my hands because my husband stands firm on due process of law and fair play."

Bernardine, a former Lagayan government employee, had filed plunder and ill-gotten wealth complaints against members of the Luna political clan in her town several years ago.

Earlier also in Lagayan, 29-year-old Beejay Gulam Jueves said that he went to Tineg River near Poblacion to collect his bamboo fish trap known as barekbek when he heard gunshots from behind.

Jueves said he was able to identify Jerome Andoy and his companion known as “Ipit” Bersamira shooting at him with a caliber .45 pistol.

He said he was shot on the left leg and dove into the river while still being shot. He was seen by his relatives and brought to the Abra Provincial Hospital. – Rappler.com