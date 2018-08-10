2 drug suspects killed in Benguet
BAGUIO, Philippines – Two persons purported to be drug personalities were killed in separate incidents in Benguet.
One was found on Tuesday, August 7, with a belt tied around his neck and his feet and head duct-taped.
The victim was later identified as Proseso Arboleda Arevalo Jr, 54, married, and a resident of 222 Victoria Village, Baguio City.
Arevalo's body was found along the riprap of the provincial road at Sitio Tarong, Barangay San Pascual, Tuba, Benguet.
He was wearing a camouflage short pants, black sando, and brown shoes.
A placard that said “Ako'y (I'm a) Pusher. The Punisher” was taped on Arevalo's chest.
His live-in partner, who later identified him to the police, said Arevalo left their house at about 9:30 pm on August 6, and was on his way to his car when a man from a nearby car, a dark blue Pregio with license plate number XBG 573, abducted him and forced him into the car.
Arevalo’s daughter reportedly witnessed the incident.
Last August 2, 46-year-old truck driver Elvis Buclao Benito was drinking at his friend’s house when they decided to transfer to town.
At about 9 pm, his son Nash Benito received word that his father was shot in front of a videoke bar in Buyagan, La Trinidad, Benguet.
Benito sustained 6 gunshot wounds on his chest and was pronounced dead at the Benguet General Hospital.
Two slugs of caliber .45 revolver were recovered at the scene.
In a belated report, Benito was described by police as a drug surrenderee. – Rappler.com