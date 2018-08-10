Police say Proseso Arevalo Jr was found with a belt tied around his neck, his feet and head duct-taped

Published 2:33 PM, August 10, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Two persons purported to be drug personalities were killed in separate incidents in Benguet.

One was found on Tuesday, August 7, with a belt tied around his neck and his feet and head duct-taped.

The victim was later identified as Proseso Arboleda Arevalo Jr, 54, married, and a resident of 222 Victoria Village, Baguio City.

Arevalo's body was found along the riprap of the provincial road at Sitio Tarong, Barangay San Pascual, Tuba, Benguet.

He was wearing a camouflage short pants, black sando, and brown shoes.

A placard that said “Ako'y (I'm a) Pusher. The Punisher” was taped on Arevalo's chest.

His live-in partner, who later identified him to the police, said Arevalo left their house at about 9:30 pm on August 6, and was on his way to his car when a man from a nearby car, a dark blue Pregio with license plate number XBG 573, abducted him and forced him into the car.

Arevalo’s daughter reportedly witnessed the incident.

Last August 2, 46-year-old truck driver Elvis Buclao Benito was drinking at his friend’s house when they decided to transfer to town.

At about 9 pm, his son Nash Benito received word that his father was shot in front of a videoke bar in Buyagan, La Trinidad, Benguet.

Benito sustained 6 gunshot wounds on his chest and was pronounced dead at the Benguet General Hospital.

Two slugs of caliber .45 revolver were recovered at the scene.

In a belated report, Benito was described by police as a drug surrenderee. – Rappler.com