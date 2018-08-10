Northern Samar provincial police chief Romeo Campomanes is also fired

Published 3:58 PM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After their station was allegedly raided by communist New People's Army (NPA) rebels, the cops from Lapinig town police station in Northern Samar lost their posts on Friday, August 10.

Fired along with them is their chief of police, Inspector Noli Montebon and provincial director Romeo Campomanes.

Their regional director, Chief Superintendent Mariel Magaway has only been recommended to be sacked by the PNP's oversight committee.

This was announced by Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana in a statement to reporters Friday afternoon.

