#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Saturday, August 11
What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 11, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) and a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
- Manila – all levels (public and private)
- Malabon City – all levels (public and private)
- Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private)
– Rappler.com