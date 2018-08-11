Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 11

Published 9:52 AM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Saturday, August 11, due to rain from the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) and a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Manila – all levels (public and private)

Malabon City – all levels (public and private)

Valenzuela City – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com