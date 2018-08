Tropical Storm Karding has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility but continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat

Published 2:12 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rains poured on Saturday, August 11, flooding several areas in Metro Manila.

Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, but it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

At 10:30 am on Saturday, PAGASA also issued a yellow rainfall warning for Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, and Cavite. Heavy rain will persist in these areas for two more hours, and floods are possible in low-lying areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, gutter-deep flood hit some road sections in Quezon City, Pasay City, and Manila City as of 1 pm.

Below are some photos of the flooding:

Quezon City

– Rappler.com