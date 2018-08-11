Vice President Leni Robredo is joined by representatives from Youth for Peace Movement-Davao Oriental

Published 8:46 PM, August 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo headed to South Korea on Saturday, August 11, to attend an international youth exchange program event along with a youth group from Mindanao.

On Monday, August 13, Robredo will deliver the keynote address for the launch of the 2nd Asia Pacific Youth Exchange (APYE) in Seoul, said the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in a statement on Saturday.

The APYE "aims to provide youth delegates the opportunity to hone their leadership skills through a simulation of policy formation and project execution that focuses on the Sustainable Development Goals," added the statement.

The youth exchange program is co-hosted by Hanyang University, the Asian Development Bank, and the Urban Youth Academy (UYA).

Robredo is accompanied by representatives from Youth for Peace Movement-Davao Oriental, which was named the winner at the Angat Buhay Youth Mindanao Summit back in July.

The group's proposal, "Bal'lay Duwaan: A Happy Hub for the Sons and Daughters of the New Peace Advocates," maps out the establishment of a transition shelter for children of rebel reformists in Davao Oriental, said the OVP.

Their project hopes to assist these children with their reintegration into mainstream society, by providing "fun learning and psychosocial activities" through a communal vegetable garden, a learning center, and a recreational area.

In South Korea, Robredo will also be at the launch of a grant from UYA and APYE Manila to fund future projects of organizations which were part of the OVP's Angat Buhay Youth program.

The Vice President will be in South Korea until Tuesday, August 14. – Rappler.com