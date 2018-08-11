Published 7:30 PM, August 11, 2018
Updated 7:30 PM, August 11, 2018
'LAYMEN'. Members of the 'Wild Boars' football team hand flower garlands to Buddhist monks during a ceremony to mark the end of their retreat as novice monks at the Wat Phra That Doi Tung temple in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on August 4, 2018. Photo by Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
NO TO 'SPYCAM PORN'. Female protesters shout slogans during a rally against 'spy-cam porn' in central Seoul on August 4, 2018. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
PRO-ABORTION. Activists in favor of legalizing of abortion hold a march disguised as characters from Canadian author Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel 'The Handmaid's Tale,' perform at the 'Parque de la Memoria' in Buenos Aires on August 5, 2018. Photo by Alejandro Pagni/AFP
FIRE FIGHTER. An air tanker drops retardant on the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, burning along High Valley Rd near Clearlake Oaks, California on August 5, 2018. Photo by Noah Berger/AFP
WATER FUN. People gather in a wave pool at the Caribbean Bay water park in Yongin, outside Seoul on August 6, 2018. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
NO TO WAR. An Indian student wearing a mask poses with her hands painted with a slogans for peace during a rally to mark Hiroshima Day in Mumbai on August 6, 2018. Photo by Punit Paranjpe/AFP
INAUGURAL. Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (left) and Chile's President Sebastian Pinera attend the inauguration of Colombia's new President Ivan Duque at Bolivar Square in Bogota on August 7, 2018. Photo by Raul Arboleda/AFP
KILLER QUAKE. A collapsed mosque is seen as the sun set at Kayangan subdistrict in North Lombok on West Nusa Tenggara province on August 8, 2018. Photo by Sonny Tumbelaka/AFP
PENSION AGE. An elderly woman walks past a sports goods shop with pigeons flying around in downtown Moscow on August 8, 2018. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev
CELEBRATION. Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings players and supporters celebrate on the floor after winning the PBA Commissioners Cup title against the San Miguel Beermen at the MOA Arena on August 8, 2018. PBA Images
THE SHOW MUST GO ON. Inspite of the downpour, President Rodrigo Duterte leads the trooping of the line during the 117th Police Service Anniversary at Camp Crame, Quezon City on August 8, 2018. Malacanang photo
UNITY RIDE: Over 2,000 riders join âUnity Rideâ in Quezon City on August 9, 2018, to call for motorcycle taxi regulation. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
EMPTY. PDEA agents secure four empty magnetic scrap lifters, similar to the two abandoned inside a 40-foot container at the MICP with an estimated 500 kilos of Shabu, inside a warehouse in Cavite on August 10, 2018. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
