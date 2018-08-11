At least 800 families or 5,000 individuals have reportedly left their homes already as of 6 pm Saturday, August 11

MANILA, Philippines – Due to heavy rains, the water level of the Marikina River reached 3rd alarm on Saturday, August 11, prompting forced evacuation among residents.

As heavy rains poured in Metro Manila, Rizal, and other parts of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, Marikina River's water level exceeded 18 meters shortly before 5 pm Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Marikina Public Information Office said the water level was as high as 20.1 meters at 8:11 pm.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon even if it already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said in a CNN Philippines report that 800 families or 5,000 individuals have already left their homes as of 6 pm Saturday.

In a separate interview with DZMM, Teodoro advised Marikina residents to stay safe, as he observed that Saturday's heavy rainfall was "similar" to the amount of rainfall during Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009.

Teodoro also asked the public for assistance and relief goods for Marikina residents in evacuation centers. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com