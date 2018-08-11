The two suspects have just robbed a panel van of a cigarette firm in neighboring Bago City when police chanced upon them at the city boundary

Published 10:43 PM, August 11, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Three people were killed and 3 others hurt, including the young daughter of a town mayor in Negros Occidental, during a shootout between the police and fleeing robbers along the highway of Barangay Sum-ag on Friday, August 10.

Among those who were killed were the two suspects identified as motorcycle driver Ryan Alib, 30, and his cousin, Armelle Espadon, 30. They were remnants of Agustin Criminal Gang that is engaged in gun-for-hire and robbery hold-up activities operating in neighboring Talisay City, Bago City, Murcia town, and other localities.

Pedicab driver Delfin Ortiz, 70, was also killed. He was sitting on his pedicab when he got caught in the crossfire.

Others who were hit by stray bullets were Estrella Claridad, Walter Dojena, and a Grade 9 student, the daughter of Isabela Mayor Joselito Malabor.

Bacolod police acting director Senior Superintendent Francisco Ebreo said the suspects robbed a panel van of cigarette firm Japan Tobacco International in neighboring Bago City.

The suspects held employee Christopher Gapay, 32, and driver Ruben Cuelo, 38, at gunpoint and carted away their P39,460-cash collection.

It was later discovered that the panel van driver was allegedly in connivance with the suspects after their text conversation was found on his phone and the phone of one of the robbers. Cuelo is now under the custody of Bago City Police Station.

Ebreo said the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the city police force was on the boundary of Bago and Bacolod for security patrol when they chanced upon the suspects.

During the chase, Ebreo said the back rider drew his .38 caliber revolver and fired at the pursuing policemen, who also fired back.

Ebreo said the motorcycle fell on the ground after the driver lost control of the wheel. They were cornered in front of the Sum-ag National High School, just as the school was dismissing its students.

Recovered from the crime scene were two .38 caliber revolvers and a motorcycle owned by the two suspects, the stolen money, a cellular phone owned by one of the suspects, 6 fired bullets of .9mm caliber, 15 fired bullets of an M16 rifle, and two slugs.

Ebreo said the recovered slugs in the victims’ body woud be subjected to a ballistic examination.

The city’s top cop also said the firearms of the SWAT team were turned over to the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) for the ballistic test.

Ebreo stressed the pursuing policemen observed discretion and discipline during the chase. He added only 4 of the 7-man team fired their guns.

He also said, however, that the investigation will also determine if the SWAT team has a fault in the operation.

Meanwhile, Ebreo said the police extended financial assistance to the family of the pedicab driver was killed, as well as the two injured victims. – Rappler.com