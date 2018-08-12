But parts of Marikina City remain impassable due to floods as of Sunday morning, August 12

Published 8:20 AM, August 12, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The water level of the Marikina River continued going down on Sunday morning, August 12, a day after it reached the 3rd alarm and forced thousands of Marikina City residents to evacuate.

Heavy rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) had led to the rise in the water level.

As of 7 am on Sunday, the Marikina City Public Information Office (PIO) said the water level was down to 17.9 meters, classified under 2nd alarm.

The city follows a 3-stage alarm level system for the Marikina River:

1st alarm (prepare) - water 15 meters above sea level

2nd alarm (evacuate) - water 16 meters above sea level

3rd alarm (forced evacuation) - water 18 meters above sea level

On Saturday, August 11, the Marikina River had reached a high of 20.6 meters at 9:58 pm. Then it started going down:

20.4 meters at 10:30 pm, Saturday

20.3 meters at 11:52 pm, Saturday

20 meters at 1:16 am, Sunday

19.9 meters at 2 am, Sunday

19.7 meters at 3 am, Sunday

19.5 meters at 3:51 am, Sunday

18.8 meters at 5:08 am, Sunday

18.4 meters at 6 am, Sunday

17.9 meters at 7 am, Sunday

Past 7 am on Sunday, the Marikina PIO said these areas remain impassable due to floods:

Provident Village

Marikina Bridge underloop

Marcos Bridge underloop

Floods are subsiding in secondary roads, according to the Marikina PIO.

The city government earlier gave tips for those who are trapped or in need of rescue.

Relief efforts are also being conducted for residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon.

Classes in all levels in Marikina City, both public and private, have been suspended for Monday, August 13.