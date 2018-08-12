If you want to know how you can help, check our list of relief operations for those affected by the widespread flooding

Published 1:16 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of Filipinos spent part of the weekend in evacuation centers as rain brought by the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat flooded Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

In Marikina City, for instance, around 5,000 individuals evacuated on Saturday, August 11, as the Marikina River's water level reached 3rd alarm. The water level there is going down as of Sunday morning, August 12.

Evacuations also took place in parts of Quezon City and Rizal, among other areas.

If you need help or want to know how you can help, here is a list of relief operations for those affected by the widespread flooding.

Below are images of evacuation sites in affected areas. We will update this page as more photos and videos come.

Tatalon, Quezon City

Montalban, Rizal

Malanday Elementary School, Marikina

Evacuation Centers in Malanday Elementary School in Marikina have tents for families. Their 4 major schools used as evacuation centers have these tents.



(Photos from Reinan Ignacio of DepEd Marikina Division) pic.twitter.com/nrA4xezQFw — Kessica (@kessicabersamin) August 11, 2018

– Rappler.com