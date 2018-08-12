This means personnel must be on duty 24/7 to respond to the calamity and there should be 'immediate' coordination among government agencies

Published 10:30 AM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) went on red alert on Sunday morning, August 12, after the enhanced southwest monsoon triggered heavy rain and massive floods in Metro Manila and Rizal.

Red alert means "regular duty personnel and Operations Service Alert teams" must be on duty 24/7 to respond to the emergency or calamity. (READ: How NDRRMC issues its emergency mobile warnings)

There should also be "immediate" coordination among the government agencies which are part of the NDRRMC.

These agencies include the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA); Department of Social Welfare and Development; Department of Health; Department of Public Works and Highways; Department of Education; Department of Agriculture; and Department of the Interior and Local Government, among others.

The areas hardest hit by floods are Marikina City and parts of Rizal. (READ: #FloodPH: Things to do when you're trapped, in need of rescue)

The Marikina River's water level also reached the 3rd alarm on Saturday, August 11, though it has since started going down.

Relief efforts are being conducted for residents of areas affected by the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA warned that more monsoon rain is expected in Luzon and the Visayas on Sunday. Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, even though it left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning. – Rappler.com