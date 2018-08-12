'For better or for worse,' flood can't stop this couple's wedding at Santo Rosario Church in Hagonoy, Bulacan

Published 11:14 AM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – True to their vow, couple Jefferson and Jobel de los Angeles pushed through with their wedding "for better or for worse" on Saturday, August 12.

Heavy rain and floodwater did not stop the two from exchanging their vows inside the inundated Santo Rosario Church in Hagonoy, Bulacan.

It was even a double celebration for them, as it was also the baptism of their youngest daughter.

Photos and a video posted by their aunt, Tere Bañarez Bautista, showed their families and friends sharing the joy of Saturday's event.

The Facebook video proves that nothing dampened the spirit of the bride, as she walked down the aisle with her parents while submerged in floodwater.

In these photos, barefoot guests, sponsors, and other members of the entourage were all smiles with the couple. Truly a unique wedding experience.

Heavy rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by Tropical Storm Karding (Yagi) had triggered flooding in Bulacan and other parts of the Philippines. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, August 13) – Rappler.com