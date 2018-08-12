The passengers are at ports in Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Batangas, says the Philippine Coast Guard

Published 3:25 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of passengers were stranded on Sunday, August 12, as the enhanced southwest monsoon or hanging habagat caused rough to very rough sea conditions.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said at least 638 passengers, 8 vessels, and 26 motor boats were stranded in various ports as of noon on Sunday.

The passengers were at ports in Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Batangas.

The vessels, meanwhile, were in Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Batangas.

Updates of Stranded Passengers/Vessels/Motorbancas due to unfavorable weather and sea condition as of 12PM today, 12 August 2018. pic.twitter.com/fSdPgaZ24e — PhilippineCoastGuard (@PhilCoastGuard1) August 12, 2018

At 5 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) had issued a gale warning for Batanes, the Calayan Group of Islands, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, the western coast of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves. – Rappler.com