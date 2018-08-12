Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro decides to use modular tents in evacuation centers to protect the evacuees' privacy

Published 6:33 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of families fled to evacuation centers in Marikina City due to flooding brought about by nonstop monsoon rain.

At Malanday Elementary School in Marikina City, families took shelter in modular tents prepared by the Marikina City government – a far cry from the usual evacuation centers across the Philippines.

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro decided to use modular tents to protect the evacuees' privacy, according to the city government.

"Napagpasyahan ni Mayor Marcy na magkaroon ng mga tents sa mga evacuation centers para mapangalagaan at maproteksyonan lalo na ang mga kababaihan at mga bata (Mayor Marcy decided to have these tents in evacuation centers especially to safeguard and protect women and children)," the city government said on its official website on August 6.

According to the Marikina City government, the tents are handled by Rescue 161, an emergency response unit under the city government. The tents can comfortably accommodate a family of 6.

The tents were placed at Bulelak Gym, Malanday Elementary School, and other schools within the city. There was also a relief program for evacuees.

Some evacuees who spent their Saturday night in the centers said the tents can be "uncomfortable" to lie on due to the cold wet cement.

Others were thankful for the tents. "We have more space now and we no longer need to use our bags as pillows and partitions," an evacuee said in Filipino.

Marikina City is one of the places most affected by the recent monsoon rain. Classes in all levels in Marikina, for both public and private schools, have been suspended for Monday, August 13. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, August 13) — Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com